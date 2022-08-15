Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 137,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

