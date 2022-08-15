Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $256.78 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

