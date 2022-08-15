AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS.

AvePoint Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,467. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AvePoint by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 904,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

