Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 183.34% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Avinger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 170,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

