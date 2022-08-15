AXIS Token Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $225.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

