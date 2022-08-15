Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $46.27

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $47.80. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 148,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

