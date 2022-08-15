Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

TSE:AYA traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.48. 113,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$890.10 million and a P/E ratio of -238.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,270,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,636,130.24. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.