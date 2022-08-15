Azuki Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $151,227.27 and $11.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

