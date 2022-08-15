Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 694,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 2,230,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,193. Azul has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azul Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

