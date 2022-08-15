Baker Chad R Invests $12.09 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.7% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.69. 838,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,653,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

