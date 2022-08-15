Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

