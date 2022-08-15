Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

