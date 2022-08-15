Bank of Marin Acquires 307 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $462.73. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,193. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.