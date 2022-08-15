Bank of Marin Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Marin owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,397 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 16,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.