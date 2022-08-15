Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.24. 14,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

