Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,454,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $733,463,000 after purchasing an additional 279,610 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.0% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.71. 55,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.