Bank of Marin Takes $238,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.0 %

SMG traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.