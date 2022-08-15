Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

