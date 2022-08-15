Barclays Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$91.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.82.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$93.40. 156,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,617. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

