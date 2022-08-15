Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,308 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. 29,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

