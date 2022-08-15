Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.