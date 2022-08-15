Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.95. 434,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,125,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $186.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

