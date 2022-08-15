Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. 959,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,397,035. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

