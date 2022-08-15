Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.60 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.75. 119,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,777. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

