Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.79. 230,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

