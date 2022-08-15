Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $228,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,570 shares of company stock worth $30,464,558. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.45. The stock had a trading volume of 185,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,983. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

