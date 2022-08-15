Base Protocol (BASE) Tops One Day Volume of $11,025.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $528,507.38 and approximately $11,025.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.
Base Protocol Profile
Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.
Base Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
