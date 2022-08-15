Base Protocol (BASE) Tops One Day Volume of $11,025.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $528,507.38 and approximately $11,025.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.