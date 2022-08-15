Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of BAS traded up €0.73 ($0.74) during trading on Monday, reaching €44.16 ($45.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.43. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

