Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $316,943.27 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $316,943.27 and $4,635.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00143320 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009027 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

