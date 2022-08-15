Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $43.25 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

