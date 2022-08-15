Benchmark Increases STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $117.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,140 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

