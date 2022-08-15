Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

ASCL opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.59.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

