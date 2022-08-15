Berry Data 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,762.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $247,699.18 and $40,762.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

