Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $56.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,957,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,870,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.25 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.