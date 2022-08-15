Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and $6.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,048.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00066038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004422 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,813,594,292 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.