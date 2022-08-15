Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 226,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BFRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 12,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $24.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Biofrontera has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.63.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. On average, analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
