Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 226,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

BFRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 12,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $24.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Biofrontera has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. On average, analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

