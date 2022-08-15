BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $435,549.00

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $435,549.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

