Birdchain Price Tops $0.0008 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 431.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 142% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $220,467.30 and $2,664.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

