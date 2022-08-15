BitCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $26,762.31 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

