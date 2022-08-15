Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $29.82 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $522.30 million and $21.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $29.82 or 0.00122914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00308848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

