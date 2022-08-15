Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $13,208.85 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

