Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $195.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00303621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00125471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00082764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

