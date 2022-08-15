BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Tops $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $351,151.50 and approximately $48.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,941,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,730,364 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

