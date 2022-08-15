BitNautic Token Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $4,750.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065893 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BTNT is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. "

