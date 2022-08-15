BitSend (BSD) Price Up 67.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (BSD) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. BitSend has a market cap of $37,274.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00222172 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00486747 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.