BitShares Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. BitShares has a market cap of $38.87 million and $2.06 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00115582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035710 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022750 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00254863 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00033830 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
