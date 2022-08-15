Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 245,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,920. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

