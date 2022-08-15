BMO Capital Markets Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

