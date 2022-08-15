Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.50 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.83.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$50.74 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.67.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

