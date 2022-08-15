Bondly Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

