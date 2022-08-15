Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,120.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,905.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

